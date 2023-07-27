As one citizen asked the City Council on Tuesday, “Where is your common sense”?
We, too, wonder what prompted the Council, acting as the City Transit Trust, to choose a site on Southwest B Avenue for Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center. We may never know how they arrived at their decision since the issue was not discussed publicly. The Council met in executive session Tuesday before returning to open session to vote on the site. Public discussion, or at the very least an explanation of why the site was chosen, would have been appreciated by the public.
Selection of a location of the indoor transfer center has been the subject of much debate in the past few months. The City has looked at several locations, including one in front of the Public Safety Center on Southwest B Avenue and Railroad Street. That site drew opposition from surrounding businessmen. One refused to sell the city land that it needed and one objected on the grounds of traffic in the area.
Other objections included that bus riders would be too far from popular downtown locations such as the Lawton Public Library, Central Plaza and the Comanche County Courthouse. And riders visiting those locations would have to cross Southwest 2nd Street. The area also is poorly lit.
All of those issues remain the same: Riders will still have to cross Southwest 2nd Street and the area is still poorly lit.
When the city was considering placing the center in front of the Public Safety Center, which is home to the police station, city jail and Fire Station No. 1, city officials pointed out the proximity to the safety center as a selling point. They reasoned that the proximity to the police station made the site safer.
But will it really? We hope that most police officers are out on patrol during the day and especially at night. We also suspect that should there be an incident at the transfer station that no one in the Public Safety Center will be able to hear it.
The City eventually nixed the idea of placing the transfer center in front of the Public Safety Center. So now they select a site a block south. We fail to see how that is an improvement.
In our opinion, a couple of other sites would have been better choices. We have long advocated placing the transfer center on the site of the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest A Avenue. The site has just been cleaned off and is ready for something to be built there.
The other possibility was using space inside Old Town Hall, which is where the buses have parked for the last 20 years.
We are not talking about a lot of space here. Once the Council scaled the project back to an area with “bare necessities,” to include a counter to buy tickets, restrooms for riders to use, a waiting room and a breakroom for bus drivers, we aren’t talking about an enormous space.
Now routes will have to be retimed and stops will have to be added to popular downtown locations.
But the fact remains that Southwest B Avenue is not in a good part of town. It is mostly industrial and we suspect mostly deserted after 5 p.m.
We have to echo what the constituent and bus rider said at the council meeting: Come on Council. What were you thinking?