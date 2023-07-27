As one citizen asked the City Council on Tuesday, “Where is your common sense”?

We, too, wonder what prompted the Council, acting as the City Transit Trust, to choose a site on Southwest B Avenue for Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center. We may never know how they arrived at their decision since the issue was not discussed publicly. The Council met in executive session Tuesday before returning to open session to vote on the site. Public discussion, or at the very least an explanation of why the site was chosen, would have been appreciated by the public.