Yet it will be a quiet day of remembrance, much like last year. Only a few official ceremonies are planned in Lawton to mark Veterans Day this year.
The celebration was quiet last year due to COVID, when people were urged not to congregate in large groups. This year, for one reason or another, most ceremonies have been canceled.
Yet that should not stop us from taking a few quiet moments to reflect.
Veterans Day has its origins in Armistice Day after World War I when an unknown American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Similar ceremonies were held in England and France recognizing the end of fighting during World War I at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month). Armistice Day became a national holiday 12 years later.
And then World War II broke out. Of the 16.5 million Americans who took part in WWII, more than 292,000 died in battle. The term Veterans Day was first used in 1947 when a WWII veteran organized “National Veterans Day.” The observance included a parade and other festivities and included honoring all veterans, not just those who served in World War I.
In 1954, Congress passed and President Eisenhower signed, a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
Their service didn’t end when they returned home. Many of them serve on our local boards and commissions or volunteer their time with organizations. They make the Lawto Fort Sill community better for everyone.
So if you see a veteran around town today, salute them, shake their hand and thank them for their service. Or better yet, buy them a meal and spend some time listening to their stories and getting to know them.