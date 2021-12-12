The education system in Oklahoma is broken.
At least that is the warning bell one of our columnists sounded to our readers last week. Lance Janda, writing in last week’s Politically Speaking column, pointed out the declining enrollment, uncompetitive faculty/staff wages, turnover among employees and students and weakening financial support.
Indeed, 10-year enrollment figures provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, bear Janda out. Enrollment figures for Cameron University show a steady decline in the past 10 years. For the academic year 2011-12, Cameron had an enrollment of 8,262 students. Enrollment dipped below 8,000 the next year when 7,824 students were enrolled. Data for the 2020-21 school year show 4,567 students enrolled. That’s a drop of 44.7 percent in 10 years, the largest drop among schools classified as research universities.
Langston University recorded the second largest drop in enrollment with a 38.7 percent drop in the past 10 years. Enrollment there went from 3,626 in 2011-12 to 861 students in 2020-21.Enrollment figures for Western Oklahoma State University in Altus are even more dismal. Enrollment went from a high of 8,089 in 2011-12 to 1,684 in 2020-21, a drop of 79.2 percent.
Even larger institutions such as the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are not immune from the declines, although the drop at those two was certainly not as dramatic as at the smaller universities. OU lost 0.2 percent and OSU lost 2.9 percent.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant showed a 37.7 percent increase during the same time period. Enrollment there went from 5,235 to 7,208. One has to wonder why Southeastern gained and Cameron lost.
We are sure declining population figures play a role. Comanche County, indeed all of Southwestern Oklahoma, has lost population during the last 10 years. According to www.usbiggestcities.com, Durant’s population has grown 31.6 percent in the past 10 years and now has a population of 18,673. During the same time period, Lawton’s population has dropped from 96,867 in 2010 to 90,381 in 2020.
But population figures alone can’t account for the declining enrollment at almost all of our state institutions of higher learning.
As Janda pointed out, funding also has declined.
We need to save educationWithout adequate funding, institutions such as Cameron cannot pay competitive wages.
We didn’t get here overnight. Enrollment and funding have slowly eroded over the years. The funding mechanism for education in the state is broken. But no one seems to know how or is willing to fix it.
Residents need to contact their state legislators and let them know that funding for education needs to be a priority. Our educators need to be paid competitive wages so they stop fleeing to other states.
Higher education and public education need to be a priority in Oklahoma. Leaders in the Lawton community needs to step up and find a way to support Cameron — unless leadership feels it’s not worth it. We feel it is worth saving.