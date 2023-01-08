We look forward to a great year of productivity in 2023. Several projects that have been on the city’s drawing board since the last Capital Improvements Project election was passed in 2019 should come to fruition this year.
Here’s a look at a few of the projects we expect to see movement on:
Streets survey
An Arizona firm spent several weeks last year imaging and analyzing 700 miles of arterial and residential streets. The City will use the information gleaned from the firm’s report to set priorities for street repairs. The City should have the final report by April. We look forward to seeing the results of the report and how the city uses its findings.
Two existing street projects
We look forward to two existing street projects being completed later this year. The 2020 CIP contained $18 million for improvements to arterials and $10 million for street repairs. That is just a drop in the bucket as to how much is needed to fix Lawton’s horrid streets.
One project is the resurfacing/rebuilding of Southwest 38th Street between West Gore and West Lee. The northbound outside lane north of Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive is almost undrivable due to large potholes and seeping water. City crews have repeatedly patched the potholes, but the asphalt keeps washing out. In July, design plans were being drawn up. Work is expected to start later this year.
Another street project, and one that has been on the drawing board for years, is the expansion of West Gore to five lanes between Northwest/Southwest 67th Street and Northwest/Southwest 82nd Street. Crews have been doing utility relocation along this stretch for months. The arterial work is a joint project between the City of Lawton and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. ODOT has agreed to cover 80 percent of roadway construction costs, up to $5.97 million. Lawton will cover the remaining cost of construction, along with paying for design costs, right of way acquisition and utility relocations. The City is waiting for ODOT to bid the project.
Youth sports complex site
Eastern Sports Management, the firm hired to manage youth sports in Lawton and specifically to run a new indoor youth sports center, should announce a decision soon on a site for the new center. In November, the firm announced it was looking at 10 sites and would narrow the list down to four or five before returning to the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority with a recommendation.
The 2020 CIP contained up to $8 million for a new indoor youth sports complex. At that time, the total cost was estimated to be $11 million. The cost has since ballooned to $28 million.
LATS transfer center
The City also has been searching for a site for a Lawton Area Transit System transfer system. Two sites, one on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Facility and one on the West Gore median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets have drawn concerns from residents. Because of a federal funding deadline, a site must be chosen soon.
The Council, in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, will discuss the issue on Tuesday.
The year 2023 should be exciting as our community makes decisions that will have implications for years to come.