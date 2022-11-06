Tuesday’s election is pivotal for the future of our state. The governorship, the superintendent of public education and both U.S. Senate seats are just three races on a crowded ballot.
Locally, two judge vacancies will be filled in Comanche County and another judge seat is up for re-election. A handful of state representative and state senate seats also are to be decided in Southwest Oklahoma.
No, we are not endorsing any candidates, but we are endorsing a color — the color purple. The color blue is normally associated with Democrats and red is normally associated with Republicans. But we are urging voters to vote purple on Tuesday.
What does that mean? That means voters should study where the candidates stand on the issues that are most important to them and then vote for the person who most closely aligns with their views and their priorities. That may mean that registered Republicans vote for Democrats in some races and that registered Democrats vote for Republicans in some races.
In other words, don’t vote straight party, but split your vote.
The person who is most likely to govern according to your personal beliefs should receive your vote, no matter if they have an R or a D behind their name. A few Libertarians are on the ballot; maybe their views more closely align with yours. If so, mark your ballot accordingly.
Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a list of all the candidates and the propositions on ballots in Southwest Oklahoma. You also will find a list of Comanche County voting sites that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
So do your research, be informed about the issues and vote for the candidate who will govern according to your views.