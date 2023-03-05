Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to allow the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Approval will mean that users can smoke the drug without a medical marijuana card, which became legal in the state in 2018.
We urge voters to reject the legalization of recreational marijuana. We do not think this is a good move for our state.
Proponents of the issue most often point to the added revenue that such legalization will bring. They estimate “tens of millions” of dollars will flow into our state in the first year alone. According to provisions in the bill, revenues would be put into the Oklahoma Marijuana Revenue Trust Fund and allocated under a specific formula: 30 percent to the State General Revenue Fund; 30 percent to grants to public schools to support programs designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, and improve student retention and performance; 20 percent to grants to agencies and non-profits to increase access to drug addiction treatment programs; 10 percent to the State Judicial Revolving Fund; and 10 percent to municipalities or counties where sales occur.
The fact that some of the money will be spent on substance abuse should tell us that smoking marijuana is addictive and more substance abuse programs will need to be set up to counter its effects. Oklahoma already has a high substance abuse rate; we don’t need to deliberately add to it.
Even some currently in the medical marijuana business, those who own dispensaries, have expressed reservations about the proposed state law. At first, only those who currently own a dispensary will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana products.
One local dispensary owner cites concern over standardized testing of the product, saying there is no standardized way of testing products. The owner also says there are still problems with the medical marijuana law that need to be worked out before recreational use is legal.
The medical marijuana law is so loose now, almost anyone who wants one can get a medical marijuana card. There are plenty of doctors willing to approve one for just about any condition. There’s no need to make the drug more readily available.
Approval of the state question also would affect business owners. There are some jobs, involving machinery for instance, that are not safe for persons who are impaired to be doing. Many businesses in our area are having a hard time finding people to work, whether they are smoking marijuana or not. We don’t need even more people using the drug and thereby shrinking the labor pool. Business owners will have some hard decisions to make should the state question pass.
We want Oklahoma to be first in the nation in a lot of categories, but this isn’t one of them. Please vote No on State Question 820 on Tuesday.