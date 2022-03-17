Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for more U.S. aid when he spoke to Congressional lawmakers via livestream on Wednesday. He pleaded for more military aid to stop the Russian advance in his nation, which is entering its fourth week today.
News outlets report that his speech was well received by lawmakers, who gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation before and after his remarks.
We are glad his speech was well received by lawmakers, but standing ovations won’t stand up to Russian President Putin nor to his missiles and rockets.
Shortly after Zelenskyy’s speech, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will send an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, making a total of $2 billion sent since last year. New assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 200 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds as well as some drones.
Biden stopped short of instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine out of fears of starting World War III with Russia. We agree with his decision not to approve a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The risks are just too great.
The United States and its allies should provide all the financial aid and military weapons possible to Ukraine, but we must stop short of lighting the fuse that will touch off another world war with a country whose power-hungry dictator has access to nuclear weapons.
The initial response to Zelenskyy’s plea has been positive from Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation. Fourth Dist. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said in a prepared statement that he looks forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on ways to help the Ukrainians.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., also in a prepared statement, called on American companies to stop selling products to Russia and to stop buying products from Russia.
The United States and NATO countries have a fine line to walk. They must send enough aid to Ukraine so the Ukrainians can push back the Russian aggressors, yet they must not go so far as to push Putin into a corner so that he retaliates with nuclear weapons.