The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is in the home stretch of its 2021 campaign. Unless you’re intimately involved, you may have no idea how deep the impact runs.
United Way’s 19 partner agencies provide a range of services across the region. An exhaustive list of benefits to those that need them could probably fill this page, but highlights include:
•533 children and 1,799 adults were provided shelter
•8,254 hours of licensed mental health counseling
•3,527 prescriptions were filled
•105,569 meals were served to people suffering from food insecurity
None of that includes preventative services provided to youth through agencies like Boys and Girls Club, Teen Court, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
We can say with some certainty that, if you’re warm and comfy reading this in the comfort of your home, there’s probably someone in another part of town that you’ll never meet, reading these same words, who’s benefitted from the plethora of programs supported by the United Way and its thousands of donors from across the region.
And we’ll take it a step further. There’s probably someone you know personally who has benefitted from one of those same programs. We don’t always share when we’re in need so you may have a friend who has received services and you have no idea. And, of course there are others who benefitted at some point in their lives, and are committed to paying it forward now that those tough times are behind them.
The campaign’s goal was $1.25 million.
We only have $99,273.45 to go.
Every dollar matters. If you have one, or two, or even a hundred to share, they’d love to talk to you. You can call them at 580-355-0218 or donate through their website https://www.uwswok.org. You can’t miss the big red “Donate” button in the upper right corner.
Hitting the goal would mean we could provide a level of funding not raised since 2018.