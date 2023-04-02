The City of Lawton is struggling with a problem all too familiar to most communities — too many projects and not enough money to fund them.

The City has recently commissioned studies on improvements at Lawton’s premier regional park and its two lakes. Improvements to Elmer Thomas Park, as outlined in last week’s edition of The Sunday Constitution, total $25 million. A plan to make improvements at just Lake Lawtonka total $1.4 million. That is just for phase 1, which is for only three projects. It does not include any projects at Lake Ellsworth. (A story outlining the lakes projects can be found elsewhere in today’s edition.)

