Since 1979, we as a nation have paused on the third Friday in September to remember and honor those service members who were taken prisoner of war or are listed as missing in action.
President Jimmy Carter was the first president to sign a proclamation recognizing the day. Since then, every U.S. president has issued a proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
This day recognizes those who were taken captive during war and returned or who are listed as missing in action and have never returned.
It is not unusual to drive down a Lawton street and see a POW/MIA flag flying in someone’s yard. Or at the Post Office. A POW/MIA flag flies in the monuments area of Elmer Thomas Park.
According to the website We Honor Veterans, more than half a million Americans have been captured or interned as prisoners of war since the American Revolution. The Civil War saw the most service members taken captive when 220,000 Confederate soldiers and 127,000 Union soldiers were taken captive.
Since the first World War, more than 142,000 Americans have been captured and interned as prisoners of war, according to the We Honor Veterans website. Almost 30,000 of those are still living, according to the website, and some of those live right here in Southwest Oklahoma.
Some of these men and women endured unbelievable torture at the hands of their captors and returned home to tell their stories. Others are still missing, leaving their families to forever ponder their fates.
So in the course of your travels today, take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice made by those who were taken captive while defending our nation and those whose fates may never be known.