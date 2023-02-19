This is the way it’s supposed to work.” Or something along those lines.
So said Mayor Stan Booker on Friday as the Lawton City Council took action to repeal the recently enacted license on general businesses. That comment was in reference to a council chamber well over half full, with a deeply engaged audience there to make their voices heard.
For those in attendance, and especially those who were opposed, the issue showcased some of the ways government can go awry. Policies not fully thought out. Lack of communication from the staff to the council and out to the public. The term “boondoggle” was used, fairly accurately it seems.
Several citizens objected to the accompanying background check as an infringement on privacy, or the fact that, if the permit process was meant to protect neighbors from bad actors, code enforcement, zoning and other state requirements were solutions to those issues.
Friday’s meeting also shows what happens when citizens get involved. Several councilmembers mentioned calls from constituents, asking well-meaning questions that hadn’t been addressed. And despite council being told last year that Lawton not having a fee was an anomaly, well, some investigation on their parts found out that just wasn’t quite right. The mayor made the point that they rely on communication from city staff to make responsible decisions, and there appeared to be some frustration in this case.
So, they did the right thing. With a small helping of mea culpa, the council voted 6-0 to repeal the ordinance and refund the fee to any business which had paid it.
Yes, that’s the way it’s supposed to work. And this missing ingredient is generally civic involvement. Friday, it was good to see all the involved parties playing their parts.