Our deepest thanks go out to all the firefighters who have battled grass fires in the county within the last week. Without their dedicated service, even more property would have been lost.
Lack of moisture and high winds have contributed to an increased risk of grass fires in our area. A large fire last Friday consumed more than 1,400 acres in the southeastern part of Comanche County. The Coombs Fire, as it has become known, started behind a home near Southeast 90th Street and Coombs Road. It quickly spread northeast, pushed by wind gusts near 50 mph.
The blaze ultimately consumed 1,465 acres, five homes, 14 barns and nine vehicles. Three of the five homes were unoccupied. More than 1,300 residents in the Pumpkin Center area were asked to evacuate.
The battle against the blaze was led by volunteer fire departments from Flower Mound, Valley View, Cox’s Store, Bethel Road, Hulen, Sterling, Fletcher and Elgin. They were supported by Fort Sill, Lawton, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Fire and Comanche Nation Fire. When the blaze proved too much for their resources, fire departments in Grady, Jefferson, Stephens and Tillman counties joined the fight. In all, 134 personnel from more than 30 agencies responded, according to Comanche County Emergency Management information.
That’s neighbors helping neighbors. That’s just the Oklahoma way. Each person helping fight the blaze knew the next fire that broke out might be in their area of responsibility and they, too, might need help.
Five days later another grass fire broke out north of Fletcher in the area of Northeast 75th Street and Watts Road. Once again firefighters rushed to the scene. Those responding this time were Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling, Wichita Mountains Estates, Cove Acres, Porter Hill, Lawton, Comanche Nation, Edgewater Park and Fort Sill. Two structures — an unoccupied mobile home and a barn — were lost this time. Many of the fire departments were the same ones that spent hours last Friday battling the Coombs Fire.
The majority of these firefighters are volunteers. They take time away from their jobs and families, putting their lives in danger to save the property of others. Oftentimes they don’t have the best, most modern equipment that larger departments do; they use what resources they have. While each volunteer department receives some county funds, most survive on donations and fundraisers.
So if you know a volunteer firefighter, thank them for their selfless service and consider making a donation so they can maintain their equipment.
But most of all, pray for rain so their services won’t be needed again.