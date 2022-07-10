City officials have to decide how to spend almost $10 million dollars in federal funds, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $9.1 million last year and another $9.1 million last month. The city spent $8.75 million from last year on employee premium pay, upgrading public safety radios and buying new self-contained breathing apparatus bottles for city firefighters.
Now the question is what to do with the estimated $9.455 million in remaining funds.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn presented a list of projects to the City Council last month for input on how to use the funds. Projects ranged from replacing all the lights in city-owned facilities with LED lights to buying radio consoles for the emergency communications division to replacing a deteriorating bridge on South 11th Street to purchasing cybersecurity software.
Some of the projects must be done, such as buying radio consoles for the emergency communications division for $125,000. Without the consoles, the new radios for police and fire won’t work.
Cleghorn told the council that replacing the lights in city-owned buildings, which would cost $455,000, would lower the city’s electric bill by almost half. The city would start seeing savings almost immediately.
As previous stories in The Lawton Constitution have explained, Mayor Stan Booker has suggested spending the entire amount on an indoor youth sports complex planned for Elmer Thomas Park. The price of the project has ballooned from $11 million to $27 million. About $8 million in city funds in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program already are dedicated to the project
While city council members did not make a decision on the projects last month, they appeared to agree with the mayor’s plan to spend all of the funds on the youth sports complex. One council member suggested taking out a loan to pay for the light project, although that project would start paying dividends almost immediately.
So The Constitution put the question to our readers in the form of an online poll conducted over two weeks. A total of 161 votes were cast.
Here are the results, with the cost of the project from most votes to least:
•Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million – 78 votes
•Converting lights in all city-owned properties to reduce utility bills, $455,000 – 40 votes
•Spending all of the money to build the new youth sports complex, $9 million – 18 votes
•Replace a bridge on South 11th Street, $5.5 million – 15 votes
•Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 – 5 votes
•Repair wading pools, $500,000 – 3 votes
•Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million – 2 votes
While the results are not scientific, we think they are noteworthy. We hope city council members take notice of how their constituents think the federal funds should be spent and vote accordingly.