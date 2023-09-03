For the second year in a row, Lawton has been chosen to host a seminar on Open Meetings/Open Records. The state law provides elected officials with guidance to assure citizens are able to access the workings of government.
It might be worth the state Department of Education officials spending some time educating themselves.
Spurred in part, at least, by public pronouncements by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, attendance at Department of Education meetings have spiked. In June, two members of the public attempted to manage access by passing out admission numbers and working to block those who didn’t have one. Both were charged with the misdemeanor offense of obstructing or impeding passage within a state building. One of the two also was “charged with two counts of assault and battery, and (one) is charged with willfully disturbing, interfering with or disrupting state business,” according to an article in the Tulsa World.
But with increased attendance, and because meetings are being held in a small room at the Capitol, they can’t accommodate the numbers wishing to attend. According to a story we published last week, officials are trying to find a bigger space, with no success to date. A report by KFOR in Oklahoma City last month reported the meeting room was limited to about 49 persons, due to fire code and, after taking into account board members, requisite personnel and media, that only leaves room for about a half dozen citizens.
In response, the agency allowed nearly 50 to wait in a hallway and another 49 in the lobby. Any more were to wait outside in the heat. The public comment portion of the July 27 meeting lasted over two hours with each person speaking only three to four minutes, according to KFOR. Perhaps to address that crowding, reporters were asked to RSVP if they planned to attend the August meeting. “If you do not RSVP, we may not be able to accommodate you,” said the media advisory.
In another odd twist, another media advisory issued last month said if any “media advisory is publicly distributed or posted on any social media platform, the reporter or media outlet will be immediately removed from our distribution list.” Media advisories, created and distributed by a state agency, are clearly a public record, in our mind. There seems to be a severe lack of understanding as to exactly what the media does.
With some of Walters’ more controversial pronouncements, you can see why interest is up. A group of retired Lawton educators rallied at the Lawton Public Library recently in support of Tulsa Public Schools, which Walters has seemed to target. The Tulsa superintendent recently resigned after Walters threatened that the state Department of Education would take over the school district due to low test scores.
Local retired educators said the attack on Tulsa is but a prong on a wider attack on public education in Oklahoma.
The point of a public meeting is so the public can attend. And they shouldn’t have to RSVP or put their names on a sign-in sheet, as was also reported recently.
It’s the public’s business they’re discussing and the public’s access and spending the public’s money. State law regarding Open Meetings and Open Records are there for a reason. Perhaps one of the sessions put on by the Attorney General’s office and hosted by the state press association would further the education of some key officials.