‘Tis the season to be thankful and we here in Southwestern Oklahoma have a lot to be thankful for this year.
Here are some of the items that made our list:
We are thankful to MTZ Construction for making our city more accessible to pedestrians. The Oklahoma City-based company has had crews in Lawton since spring when they constructed a sidewalk from Northwest Smith to Cache Road. The concrete had barely dried when pedestrians were already using it.
Their next project was building a sidewalk from Northwest 53rd Street almost to Northwest 67th Street. This benefits students who walk to Eisenhower High School and Eisenhower Middle School. Before the sidewalk was installed, students either walked in the mud on rainy days or walked along West Gore Boulevard. Neither location was ideal. Now students, and other residents, have a new sidewalk serving those schools and businesses west of Eisenhower Middle School.
The firm is working on its third project, a sidewalk from Northwest 53rd Street north to Cache Road. The company finished the first two projects weeks ahead of schedule, and we are sure they will finish the 53rd Street project ahead of time and be ready to move on to their next undertaking.
We also are thankful for the opportunities afforded to students to stretch their imaginations. Just last week students had two opportunities to increase their knowledge in the fields of engineering, science and arts.
Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center hosted a Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day where students saw how paper plate fan blades performed during a wind test and had the opportunity to fly a drone around a challenge course.
Then on Saturday, FISTA (Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator) hosted the first-ever professional drone races in the former Dillard’s store in Central Plaza. Students and residents alike had the opportunity to see what the future holds in the way of drone technology.
STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities for students also were part of the events held in Central Plaza. The STEM event was sponsored by Oklahoma State University Unmanned Systems Research Institute, which has ties to FISTA to help develop the next generation of innovators.
Events such as these are designed to spark the imagination of students today as they lead the way in technological advances tomorrow.
We also are thankful for the new emphasis placed on Holiday in the Park. About 30 new displays have been added this year, along with a Ferris wheel and carousel. The display has needed to be upgraded for several years, and we are thankful the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to take on the project. The enhanced display is sure to draw more visitors to Lawton, where they can see other amenities our city has to offer.
Lastly, we’re thankful for you, our readers and advertisers. You’re the reason we do what we do every day. Please know you’ll be in our graces this week.