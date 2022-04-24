The City of Lawton launched an ambitious and much-needed program last week when it formally broke ground on a sidewalk program.
Almost a block of the first sidewalk has been built on North Sheridan Road between Smith and Lincoln avenues. To prove how badly needed the sidewalk is, the concrete was hardly dry when pedestrians began using it.
This is just the first of several projects on the books.
Once MTZ Construction completes the North Sheridan sidewalk, it will move to fill in the gaps of sidewalk on West Gore between Sheridan Road and Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Other sidewalks are planned along West Gore from Northwest 38th Street to 52nd Street to link up the Eisenhower schools, West Lee between Southwest 11th Street and Southwest 17th Street and Northwest Ferris near Lawton High School.
The project on West Gore between Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 52nd Street is especially needed. Students walking to Eisenhower High School and Eisenhower Middle School either walk through mud when it rains or walk along the street. Neither is a good option. A path can clearly be seen on the north side of West Gore where students make the daily trek to school.
Officials hope to eventually build sidewalks on West Gore to Southwest 67th Street.
In all, the city plans to spend about $2 million on new sidewalks.
And the best part? Funding from the city’s general budget and from the Capital Improvements Program is being supplemented by sales tax revenue generated by the sale of medical marijuana products. The tax generates about $500,000 per year.
Building the sidewalks has long been a vision of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority. Until now, funds have not been available to do the construction. But the city made a commitment to put the sales tax generated from the sale of medical marijuana products into a special fund dedicated to building sidewalks.
As Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said at Thursday’s groundbreaking, “We’re the only city in Oklahoma using our medical marijuana money for a great cause.”
Dolores Horton would agree with that assessment. The groundbreaking ceremony was hardly over before she used the sidewalk as she returned home from a shopping trip.
We look forward to more Dolores Hortons using new city sidewalks to conduct their daily business and to students not arriving at Eisenhower schools with muddy shoes because they had to walk along a dirt path.
It seems to us the city is putting its medical marijuana money to good use.