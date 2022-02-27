Elected officials come and they go, and often there’s little impact on the voters. But last week’s announcement that Sen. Jim Inhofe will retire leaves a huge hole residents of Southwest Oklahoma will have to backfill. In a hurry.
Inhofe’s seniority on the Senate Armed Services Committee has paid huge dividends to the area, as well as the state at large. His influence has certainly provided some stability to our region’s role in national defense, as Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base continue to be economic engines for the area. Beginning in 1988, other areas of the nation waded through the financial upheavals brought along by the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) programs, our area has held onto – and in some ways, strengthened – the region’s alliance with the U.S. Department of Defense.
A member of Congress since 1987 and of the U.S. Senate since 1994, Sen. Inhofe has solidly held onto his seat, amassing 63 percent of the votes cast in his last election and few would doubt a lot of that has to do with his posture on national defense. Fort Sill, Altus AFB, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, Vance AFB in Enid and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employ over 50,000 Oklahomans on those installations proper. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce says over 120,000 are employed in defense and aerospace industries.
Time and again Sen. Inhofe has shown his support for the missions at Altus and Fort Sill. Just this past year he ensured that funds were included in the National Defense Authorization Act for the two military installations in Southwest Oklahoma. The bill also contains $13 million for the development of the Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA). The bill also authorizes that the Paladin Integrated Management system will be built at Elgin.
In Altus, Inhofe made sure that the KC-135 mission will continue until the KC-46A Pegasus Tanker comes online. Funds also were included for the C-17 schoolhouse in Altus.
So, you see the impact someone like Sen. Inhofe has.
There are many who will say they don’t agree with our state’s senior senator on every issue. Who does? But his influence and commitment to the Oklahoma defense mission cannot be understated. And it needs to be recognized and appreciated for what it is: Unfailing commitment to an industry that’s the dominant economic driver of Southwest Oklahoma.
There will be a lot of jockeying for position in the coming weeks as candidates have only a few months to state their cases before a June 28 primary. The filing period for Inhofe’s seat and other federal, state and local offices will be April 13-15.
Meanwhile, we’ll thank Sen. Inhofe for his service. All those standing in line have some big shoes to fill.