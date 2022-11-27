Almost two years after purchasing Central Mall with the idea of creating a technology innovation park for defense contractors, that dream should be realized later this week when renovations are slated to be complete.
The first occupants are scheduled to move into the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), by mid-December.
The City of Lawton purchased the old mall (constructed in the late 1970s) for $14.5 million in January 2021. It was announced then that the 105,000 square foot former Sears store would be converted to a technology innovation park for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed on post.
Although the City of Lawton owns the mall, the FISTA Development Trust Authority is tasked with managing and operating the facility, including FISTA and the retail portion of the mall.
The stated goal is to “provide game-changing employment in high-tech jobs; advancement in concept development that supports … prototyping of new and emerging technologies that fulfill Army requirements, technological gaps and shortfalls.”
Since the announcement was made, about half a dozen defense contractors with a small workforce, have called the renovated IBC Bank home. Those contractors, and many more, are expected to begin to fill up the space in the former Sears store. Some of the space has been renovated to specifications for the first occupants, while the rest will be built out as more defense contractors move in.
Plans to expand the FISTA already have been announced. Sears is referred to as FISTA 1 while the former Dillard’s store will be FISTA 2 in anticipation of more defense contractors calling Lawton home.
The west end of the mall (which has undergone a name change to Central Plaza), also will house a STEM lab for students in grades three through 12 and Makerspace for students. The idea is for students to receive input from defense contractors, who might also serve as mentors, on their projects.
Thanks to an infusion of federal funds, the completion of the Sears renovation is a big step toward the goal of attracting more defense contractors to Lawton. We eagerly await more companies making announcements of their intent to locate here.