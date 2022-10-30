The City has wisely (from our view, at least) changed its mind about locating the new mass transit transfer center on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center. They now are eyeing a site inside the West Gore median between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets.

Truth be told, we are not totally sold on the new location. If an online poll conducted by The Lawton Constitution is any indication, residents aren’t keen about the new site either. According to our poll, opposition is running more than 3 to 1. (To take the poll, go to swoknews.com.)