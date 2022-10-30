The City has wisely (from our view, at least) changed its mind about locating the new mass transit transfer center on Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center. They now are eyeing a site inside the West Gore median between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets.
Truth be told, we are not totally sold on the new location. If an online poll conducted by The Lawton Constitution is any indication, residents aren’t keen about the new site either. According to our poll, opposition is running more than 3 to 1. (To take the poll, go to swoknews.com.)
More information needs to be disseminated before the City Council makes a final decision. Since the decision affects not only bus riders, but everyone who travels along that section of West Gore, residents need to voice their opinion to their City Council representative. Apparently they listened when opponents spoke up about the Railroad Street site.
Several questions need to be answered about the proposed site:
Where along that three-block stretch will the center be located? The only public reason that has been given for rejecting the former police station site for the transfer center is objection from the Farmers Market folks about bus fumes near the market. Would the bus transfer center be located along the 4th Street median, right across from the Farmers Market?
The city is exploring purchasing electric buses, which negates the fumes objection raised by some.
How will the buses get in and out of the center? What plans are being made to integrate buses so they don’t slow the flow of traffic, especially during the morning and evening rush hours?
A pedestrian bridge over West Gore has been proposed so bus riders can safely cross the busy arterial. How much will that add to the cost? What funding method has been identified for construction of the center and of the pedestrian bridge?
Since the center is slated to cover a three-block area, will cross streets have to be closed? Does the center really need to take up three blocks? Would two be enough?
As far as aesthetics is concerned, is a bus transfer center, no matter how beautiful the building might be, really what we want newcomers to the city to see? We value our green spaces in Southwest Oklahoma and we love the effect the wide median gives to that section of West Gore. Why clutter it up with a large building?
One thing we do like about the site is its proximity to downtown Lawton. The Railroad Street site was simply too far from downtown. The Lawton Public Library, Central Plaza and the Comanche County Courthouse would still be within walking distance for bus riders.
The center also would be near enough to the current transfer site along Southwest B Avenue that routes would not have to be retimed.
A public hearing has been set for Dec. 6. The time and place have not yet been announced. We hope the meeting is set at a convenient time for the public to attend and give their input and that officials provide answers to the above questions.