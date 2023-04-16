The City of Lawton is faced with a good problem – it has $6 million in excess revenue generated by the 2019 Capital Improvements Program due to an uptick in sales taxes.
Now the question is, what to do with those excess funds. According to the ballot proposition that voters approved, the city must get input on how to spend those surplus funds. The City Council plans to do just that at its April 25 meeting.
Unfortunately, the meeting will be held at 2 p.m., which is the middle of a workday for most Lawtonians. But you can make your wishes known by contacting your City Council representative before the meeting. Their contact information is listed on the City of Lawton website. For those without internet access, we are printing their information at the end of this editorial.
So how should the city spend an extra $6 million? The city staff has recommended spending it to complete renovations of existing City Hall, which is the former Lawton High School/Central Junior High. The city took over occupancy of the building more than a decade ago with the intention of moving city offices there after the former Wayne Gilley City Hall was demolished.
The project has been controversial from the beginning and has been plagued with cost overruns. Not all city offices have relocated yet. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program contains funds for the continued renovation, but the city is still short. The $6 million surplus would allow the city to complete the job.
While the project needs to be completed, we think a better use of those surplus funds would be road repairs. Quite frankly, our roads are an embarrassment. Even our arterials are in poor shape, not to mention many neighborhood streets.
A mill and overlay project was conducted on West Gore from South 11th Street to Sheridan Road not too many years ago. A crack has opened up in the westbound lane from about 17th Street to Sheridan Road. Our weather extremes will only make it worse if it is not repaired.
And some neighborhood streets are falling apart. The road surface in more than one neighborhood is just large chunks of concrete with wide gaps between the chunks. Cars almost have to come to a crawl to ease over the rough places.
If Lawton wants to attract more industry and businesses, we must make road repairs a priority.
So contact your council representative and the mayor before April 25 and let them know how you want the $6 million surplus spent.