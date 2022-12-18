Tis the season for giving and Siberia has something it wants to give us — cold air.
That’s the only explanation we have for what is shaping up to be a brutally cold holiday. Weather forecasters say a plunge of arctic air from Siberia will arrive on Thursday, just as folks are preparing to travel for Christmas. Overnight lows are projected to be in the teens for at least three nights before warming up to the mid- to upper 20s, if you can call that warm.
While this cold plunge is expected to be brief – nothing like the deep freeze of 2021 – it does present a few challenges due to the timing. Many people will be leaving town for several days to celebrate the holiday with friends and family, leaving their homes unoccupied.
We all learned what kind of damage frozen pipes can do when the area was frozen over for an extended period in 2021.
So before you gather up the presents and the kids and head for Grandma’s house for a long weekend, you might want to leave some water slowly dripping in the sink before you leave. Plumbers say a stream the size of a pencil lead is adequate. Better to have a slightly higher water bill than to come home to a flooded bathroom or kitchen.
And don’t forget the pets. If you and Rover are spending the holidays together at home, make sure Rover’s outside water bowl is not frozen over. And make sure Rover has a place to get out of the cold wind. Neither you nor Rover will have a happy holiday if Rover gets busted by Lawton Animal Control and spends Christmas in doggy jail.
Finally, remember to check on the elderly. Christmas can be the loneliest time of year for them anyway. Make sure your elderly friends have adequate heat that is properly ventilated. No one wants to respond to a heater or fireplace fire on Christmas Day.
So Merry Christmas. And here’s hoping for a warmer New Year.