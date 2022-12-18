Tis the season for giving and Siberia has something it wants to give us — cold air.

That’s the only explanation we have for what is shaping up to be a brutally cold holiday. Weather forecasters say a plunge of arctic air from Siberia will arrive on Thursday, just as folks are preparing to travel for Christmas. Overnight lows are projected to be in the teens for at least three nights before warming up to the mid- to upper 20s, if you can call that warm.