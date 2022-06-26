Southwest Oklahomans have the opportunity to exercise their Constitutional right on Tuesday by going to the polls and electing candidates to a whole slate of offices on the county, state and federal level.
In case you are tempted to sit this one out, perhaps thinking your one vote won’t make any difference, think again. Consider the 2021 Lawton City Council Ward 2 race, which was decided by five votes. That’s right, only five votes. Only 415 votes were cast in the race and the winner was decided by a razor-thin majority.
So your one vote does count.
And it’s a crowded ballot, at least on the Republican ticket. One race alone has 13 candidates.
Oklahoma has a unique opportunity this year: Voters will fill both U.S. Senate seats, due to Sen. Jim Inhofe’s decision to retire early and not finish his term. As one might imagine, his seat has drawn a lot of interest. With so many candidates, this race is likely to go to a runoff in August. If you want to ensure your candidate makes it that far, then please go vote.
Locally, voters will choose county commissioners in the Western and Eastern districts, as both incumbents have drawn challengers. Candidates for the Eastern District are Gail Turner, Charlie Hale and John O’Brien. Candidates in the Western District are Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers. Only voters living in those districts are eligible to vote in those contests.
Thanks to two vacancies on the bench, Comanche County voters also will select a new district judge for Office 3. Candidates are Tommy Sims, Neil West, Steven W. Crow and Jay Walker. This is a non-partisan race and every registered voter in Comanche County is eligible to vote.
Other races include governor, state auditor and inspector, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, commissioner of labor, corporation commissioner, the other United States Senator seat held by James Lankford and United States Fourth District Representative seat held by Tom Cole.
Voters in Caddo, Cotton, Jackson and Tillman counties also will vote on county commissioner races. In Stephens County, voters will make a choice about state representation by selecting a candidate in the District 50 race. Caddo County voters will select a state representative as well as a state senator.
Not all of these candidates will win office outright on Tuesday. Most have challengers from the opposing party in the November General Election.
If you’re not quite sure who to vote for, we can help you make an informed decision. Inside today’s edition of The Lawton Constitution, you will find a voter guide with profiles of some of the candidates.
Not sure where to vote on Tuesday? Our special section also has a list of polling sites in Comanche County that will be open Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Arrive early to beat the heat, and don’t forget to take some form of identification with you.