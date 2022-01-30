The Lawton City Council has called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the parks master plan. The agenda item calls for discussion and input. We hope to see both from council members.
The plan is what will guide the city for the foreseeable future as it makes decisions that affect us all.
The Lawton Constitution ran a series of articles breaking down the plan in late December. We hope you read those and are thoroughly versed on the proposals.
A couple of the suggestions give us pause.
First is a concern also voiced by Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson about the suggested “repurposing” of several parks. According to the study, Lawton has too many parks for the parks staff to adequately maintain. One solution is to “repurpose” some of those parks, including closing some neighborhood parks. Johnson has expressed concern about the number of parks targeted for “repurposing” in her ward. However, instead of looking at how many parks are in a particular ward, the city should look at the total number of acres devoted to park land are in a particular ward or region of the city.
About 23 parks or sites across the city are on the list. We hope council members take a long, hard look at which neighborhood parks are under consideration. Some of the parks undoubtedly need to be closed. Some are hard to get to and some are not used much.
Another area of concern is the proposed site of the youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park.
The 2019 Capital Improvements Program specified not more than $8 million for the complex. The rest is to be raised through public/private donations. Recently the council announced it had chosen a site in Elmer Thomas Park. The site seems ill chosen to us. From the amount of feedback we have gotten on the issue, many other residents think so too.
Lots of questions remain unanswered about the project. For example, is $8 million all the city will be committing to the project? Estimated cost of construction (pre-COVID) was $11 million. How much has that cost estimate gone up due to an increase in building supplies? How much has been raised in private donations?
No one has mentioned other costs such as infrastructure. Water, sewer and electricity must be run to the site. Also, a parking lot will need to be built. Where will those funds come from?
Northwest 3rd Street is the logical entry way to the proposed facility. That street was probably not made for the amount of traffic the backers of the sports facility hope to draw. Will it have to be widened or rebuilt? Who’s going to foot the bill?
Another area of concern about the location is the traffic coming off Northwest 2nd Street to Northwest Ferris Avenue. Ferris at that point is just two lanes. Will it have to be widened? How much will that cost? No one has answered those questions yet.
The agenda item does not call for public input, but you have time between now and 2 p.m. Tuesday to contact your local city council representative and let them know how you feel about these issues.