Creating a prairie dog sanctuary in Elmer Thomas Park was a top choice of those who attended a meeting last week seeking comments on amenities they would like to see in the popular park. The park has long been home to a robust population of the dogs. So robust in fact, the City of Lawton occasionally seeks to reduce their numbers by various extermination methods. The dogs also have migrated across Northwest 2nd Street to dig new homes behind the hotel there.
The dogs continue to be a draw for residents and visitors alike and residents want them to stay.
Other suggestions for amenities in the park include a skateboard park, walking trail around Lake Helen, adding shade trees and pickleball and bocce ball courts. One resident requested more activities for tweens and teens, noting there is a playground and spray park for little ones, but not much for older children.
A skateboard park has long been on the drawing board for Elmer Thomas Park. The only other skateboard park in Lawton is on Southwest 38th Street, which was built in 2002. We understand from skateboarders that it is outdated and undersized. Officials have been talking since 2013 about building another skateboard park in Elmer Thomas. A site near the Museum of the Great Plains has already been identified. We think it is past time to get this project off the ground.
The project manager for the firm tasked with drawing up a master plan for the park indicated that ideas are on the drawing board for uses for Lake Helen beyond just fishing. We will be interested to see what those ideas include.
Residents also want to see walking and jogging trails expanded. Creating a path around Lake Helen would give walkers and joggers more space. A bridge is already in place on the northeast end of the lake to provide access across a low space.
City staff has suggested building more aquatic features in the park. We want more details about those plans before we endorse them.
One thing residents at the meeting seemed to agree on was keeping the park as green space. Building structures in the park was a no-go for them. We tend to agree. The park was intended to be an open space on the prairie and we think it should be kept that way.