Lawtonians certainly love their prairie dogs.

Creating a prairie dog sanctuary in Elmer Thomas Park was a top choice of those who attended a meeting last week seeking comments on amenities they would like to see in the popular park. The park has long been home to a robust population of the dogs. So robust in fact, the City of Lawton occasionally seeks to reduce their numbers by various extermination methods. The dogs also have migrated across Northwest 2nd Street to dig new homes behind the hotel there.