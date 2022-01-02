The beginning of a year brings renewed hope. Hope that things will be better in the new year and hope that we can correct some of the mistakes of the past.
With that view in mind, here are some of the things we hope the new year will bring:
We hope we can put the coronavirus behind us. The virus — the fear of catching it and the debate over vaccines — has plagued us for almost two years. The virus has deeply, and needlessly, divided our nation. The virus has affected almost every aspect of our daily lives — from the disagreement over wearing masks to how we shop and how we interact with others. Our hope for the new year is that the coronavirus will no longer dominate our lives.
We hope the City of Lawton will begin making strides on rebuilding the city’s infrastructure. Voters passed a Capital Improvements Program in early 2020 that included $18 million for improvements to arterials, along with $10 million for maintenance and preventative maintenance to existing streets. The CIP money was added to the $55.3 million Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program.
The City Council voted in November 2020 to hire a firm to analyze road pavements throughout Lawton. What is the status of that report? To date, work has been done on a few residential streets, but no major projects have been undertaken. The only arterial where some work is being done is on West Lee. We realize it takes time to develop plans, but it shouldn’t take long to figure out a way to repair Southwest 38th Street between West Gore and West Lee, to name just one street in dire need of repairs. We could name several other arterials that also continue to disintegrate.
At least one city official promised that residents would be complaining about the number of street repair projects going on. So far that hasn’t happened. We hope the City of Lawton makes street repairs a priority in 2022 since funding seems to be available.
We hope to see more defense contractors move into the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) in Lawton’s Central Plaza. The FISTA Trust Authority purchased Lawton’s Central Mall in 2020 with the intention of turning it into a technology park. In 2021, the former Dillard’s and Sears stores were gutted as part of the remodeling project. The authority opened bids last week to remodel the former Sears store, with an expected completion date of December 2022. We hope to see that $14 million investment begin to pay dividends in the new year.
Finally, we hope civility, tolerance and the art of compromise return. This year is an election year with several state, federal and local offices to be filled. We hope candidates and voters alike realize that not everyone holds the same viewpoint, and that is a good thing. That is what makes us a democracy. Not being open minded to all sides of an issue is not a good thing.
Too many voters and politicians alike indulge in acrimonious speech, speech that seeks only to tear the other side down. That is not the way to find a solution to our problems. We need to work together on solutions, both sides compromising for the greater good of everyone.
After living in the shadow of a pandemic for two years, we have high hopes for 2022. Only time will tell if those hopes are realized.