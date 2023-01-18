We must admit we were more than a little taken aback last week when opposition was voiced to the announcement of about 100 Ukrainian soldiers coming to Fort Sill to train on the Patriot missile system this week.
Fort Sill was chosen because it already runs Patriot training schools, according to Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder. The Patriot missile systems are being sent to Ukraine as part of a U.S. package to help that country in its fight against the invasion of Russia. So the troops need to be trained before they can use the Patriots.
It makes perfect sense to us that the Ukrainians would come to Sill for training. So we were surprised when a state senator from another part of the state introduced a resolution objecting to their presence here.
His resolution, in part says, “This resolution rejects this attempt by the feds to put foreign troops in Oklahoma” and on Oklahoma soil.
We have several problems with this resolution, one of them being that Fort Sill is not on Oklahoma soil. It belongs to the federal government and has ever since Fort Sill was established more than 150 years ago. The troops will only be on Oklahoma soil if they leave post. We suspect they will be too busy to go shopping at Central Plaza, but will certainly welcome them if they have that opportunity.
The resolution seemed to be aimed at the unfortunate incident a few weeks ago when the Ukrainian military accidentally fired a rocket into Poland, killing two civilians.
This particular state senator seems to be under the impression that the Ukrainian soldiers will be actually firing the Patriot missiles on Fort Sill. That is not the case. The Fort Sill range is too short to fire the Patriots here. Most of the training is conducted on computer simulators with some being hands-on with the equipment.
The senator also does not seem to understand that Fort Sill hosts foreign troops all the time. In fact, more than 350 personnel from foreign countries train at Sill in the course of a year. Foreign troops are always at Sill in some capacity or other.
We should be quick to point out that these troops are from our allied nations, including Ukraine.The United States has sent billions of dollars to that war-torn country as they push back against a brutal power-hungry regime. We can think of no one more deserving of our training knowledge than the Ukrainians. To deny them the opportunity to train here is akin to saying we back the Russians in their attempt to take over that country.
Members of the Oklahoma delegation, including our own state Sen. John Michael Montgomery, were quick to issue a response to this state senator and his ludicrous resolution by affirming their support for the Ukrainians training in Oklahoma.
Finally, this is just not how Oklahomans act. We don’t turn away people in need.
So we welcome the Ukrainians with open arms and wish them the best with their training while they are at Fort Sill.