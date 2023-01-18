We must admit we were more than a little taken aback last week when opposition was voiced to the announcement of about 100 Ukrainian soldiers coming to Fort Sill to train on the Patriot missile system this week.

Fort Sill was chosen because it already runs Patriot training schools, according to Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder. The Patriot missile systems are being sent to Ukraine as part of a U.S. package to help that country in its fight against the invasion of Russia. So the troops need to be trained before they can use the Patriots.