Why does the City Council seem determined to locate the bus transfer center in a location that makes no sense?
The Council seems poised to select a site on Railroad Street for the new Lawton Area Transit System transfer center over the objections of business owners and others in the area.
The Lawton Constitution has been contacted by people who object to the site, and others spoke at the City Council meeting last week.
Some of their concerns center around the isolation of the site and traffic in the area. A businessman in the proximity of the proposed center told the council that his trucks often unload near the intersection of Southwest B Avenue and Railroad Street. That activity already has caused some challenges with the proximity of the Public Safety Center. He fears adding buses to the mix will only add to the traffic problems.
The local spokesperson for Public Service of Oklahoma told the council he has concerns about a plan to close Southwest B because that street dead ends into the PSO yard behind the Public Safety Center. Closing Southwest B Avenue will restrict access for the PSO trucks, he said.
One person who contacted The Constitution pointed out that trucks from Lawton Ready Mix also use that street frequently, adding more heavy truck traffic.
We are talking about adding more traffic to an area without a lot of entrance and exit points. Then add in police cars and fire trucks entering and exiting the area. Since fire trucks and police cars will have the right of way in case of an emergency, what safety issues might that cause?
Then there is the cost involved. The City owns the lot of the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest A Avenue. The City only owns about one-third of the land between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues. The City would have to negotiate to buy that property. A funding source has not been identified yet.
The City could save some money and put the transfer center across from the Farmers Market on Southwest 4th Street. That structure is slated for demolition anyway. Why not put the site to good use?
Those who favor the Railroad Street location point to the nuisance the buses will cause, especially diesel fumes, at the Southwest 4th Street site. As has been pointed out, plans are in the works to convert the buses to electric vehicles, thus eliminating the fumes argument.
The City has yet to present convincing arguments in favor of placing the transfer center on Railroad Street. We wonder how many of the city staff or city council members have ridden LATS? Have LATS riders been surveyed to see where their destinations are, if they are simply transferring buses or if they are frequenting stores and government buildings downtown?
In our view, this is just a bad location. We hope others will make their voices heard and councilmembers will act accordingly.