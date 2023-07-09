Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. NE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce made a good decision last week when it selected state Sen. John Michael Montgomery as its next president and CEO.
The position became open about two months ago when former chamber president Krista Ratliff was tapped to be president/CEO of the FISTA Innovation Park. The search was then on for someone to lead the chamber. That search ended Thursday when the Executive Board recommended, and the Board of Directors approved, the hiring of Montgomery.
One of the reasons given for his selection was that he brought innovative ideas to the search committee. We will be interested to see what his ideas are. We have heard that chamber membership is declining. Maybe he has ideas to get more businesses to join. Hopefully he also has some ideas about how to promote what Lawton has to offer to the state at large. Last week we wrote of the need to improve Lawton’s image; Montgomery will surely have some ideas on that topic.
Without a doubt, his background in finance will be an asset to the chamber. We will be anxious to see what ideas he has about the collection and distribution of the hotel/motel tax.
The chamber, and Lawton, will surely benefit from Montgomery’s contacts on the state level.
On the downside, Lawton is losing an experienced voice in the state Senate. Montgomery was selected to his second four-year term as District 32 state senator last November. He has been a strong voice for Southwest Oklahoma at the state Capitol and his influence will be missed.
On Friday, Montgomery officially announced his resignation as state senator, effective Aug. 1. Gov. Kevin Stitt will be tasked with calling a special election to fill Montgomery’s seat and the State Election Board will set the election date. According to the State Election Board website, candidate elections are set for Sept. 12 and Nov. 14. Montgomery’s seat will remain vacant until it is filled by the special election.
So now the race will be on for candidates to file for Montgomery’s seat. We hope to see a strong field of qualified candidates vie for the open position. We feel that competition, from both parties, is best for voters in a democracy.
We wish Montgomery well in his new job of leading the chamber and look forward to the selection of his replacement.