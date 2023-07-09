The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce made a good decision last week when it selected state Sen. John Michael Montgomery as its next president and CEO.

The position became open about two months ago when former chamber president Krista Ratliff was tapped to be president/CEO of the FISTA Innovation Park. The search was then on for someone to lead the chamber. That search ended Thursday when the Executive Board recommended, and the Board of Directors approved, the hiring of Montgomery.

