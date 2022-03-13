The recent announcement that Fort Sill was gaining the 4th Battalion of the 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment was good news for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
The regiment, which had not been active since the Vietnam War, will bring with it 387 soldiers now and as many as 543 soldiers in the future. Almost all of those troops will be new to Lawton and Fort Sill.
This announcement has implications beyond just Fort Sill. The addition of hundreds of troops to our community will have a large economic impact. Soldiers and their families will need places to live, shop and play.
Those bringing families with them will surely have school-age children. This will impact Lawton Public Schools, Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University. Those institutions will need to start preparing now to teach the children and spouses of those soldiers who will be assigned here. Students of military dependents also will bring much-needed Impact Aid dollars with them. Those dollars will have an effect on the Lawton Public Schools budget.
The battalion will pull in soldiers from duty stations all over the world. In the Lawton Fort Sill community they will find a welcoming home and perhaps some of the cuisine they have sampled in other countries. Lawton has a restaurant for just about every taste bud.
Lawton officials have long looked at developing the west side of Northwest 2nd Street. Maybe with the influx of hundreds of soldiers and their families those economic plans can come to fruition. To echo what Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, said, “If the Army can invest here, why can’t everyone else.” The decision to locate the battalion here shows that the Army is willing to invest in Lawton Fort Sill. So should retailers, restaurant owners and other businesses.
Perhaps most importantly is the solidification of Fort Sill as an Army post. The 4th Battalion is the first Maneuver Short Range Air Defense unit in the continental United States. And it will be housed at Fort Sill. That shows the Army recognizes the importance of the post and that recognition will surely help secure the future of Fort Sill. What is good for Fort Sill is good for Lawton.
Lawton received more good news last week when it was announced that the federal 2022 omnibus appropriations package contains $1 million for modernization and expansion of the FISTA complex in Central Plaza. Remodeling the former Sears store is expected to start soon. The FISTA Trust Authority has been seeking funds to help offset the cost of that project after bids came in higher than expected.
All in all, it’s been a great month in Southwest Oklahoma.