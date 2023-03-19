New Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seems determined to make sure entities follow the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act. And for that we are thankful, and you should be also.
Last week Drummond asked the State Auditor and Inspector to conduct an audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, specifically to look into allegations of improper contracting and purchasing practices. Drummond also said he was concerned that a Cleveland County Judge had ruled in December that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority had “willfully violated” the Open Meetings Act due to vague wording on meeting agendas.
Also last week Drummond announced that his office has responded to 66 backlogged Open Records Requests that his office inherited and had fulfilled another 34 requests since assuming office in January.
In addition, on Friday, Drummond announced that his office has hired former state Sen. Anthony Sykes to serve as public access counselor. His duties, according to a press release from Drummond’s office, will be to “work with state, county and municipal government agencies to ensure they strictly comply with the Open Meetings and Open Records Acts.”
Both of these major announcements came during Sunshine Week, when news publications strive to “shine a light” on the importance of open records and access to public information.
We are thankful that a top Oklahoma official is putting such emphasis on complying with the state’s Open Meetings and Open Records acts. Part of the role journalists play in a community is making sure boards and commissions — from city council to county commissioners to school boards to library boards to youth sports boards, just to name a few — comply with the Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act.
Why, you may ask?
One of the reasons is because these boards and commissions receive and spend public money. Therefore they are accountable to the public for how those dollars are spent. And those decisions must be made in open session, not behind closed doors. Journalists are the eyes and ears of the public, holding officials accountable.
Journalists read lots of agendas to make sure they adhere to the Open Meetings Act. And we question officials about agenda items we don’t think meet the guidelines. That’s our job and we take it seriously.
We, and you, have a legal right to certain public documents. These can range from police incident reports to budget information.
Understanding how and why public officials make decisions leads to transparency and transparency leads to better government.
In a time when too many agencies and boards are trying to shut out the public, we find Drummond’s actions refreshing.