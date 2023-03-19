New Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seems determined to make sure entities follow the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act. And for that we are thankful, and you should be also.

Last week Drummond asked the State Auditor and Inspector to conduct an audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, specifically to look into allegations of improper contracting and purchasing practices. Drummond also said he was concerned that a Cleveland County Judge had ruled in December that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority had “willfully violated” the Open Meetings Act due to vague wording on meeting agendas.