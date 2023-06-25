As post-pandemic life in Colorado has returned to normalcy, it’s clear our children, though resilient, continue to struggle mightily. More than three years since government shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 included long-term school closures, more children than ever are struggling with their mental health. Juvenile crime, increasingly violent, has jumped. And educational markers repeatedly indicate kids aren’t learning like they were pre-pandemic.

Wednesday’s release of data from the federal government’s test known as “The Nation’s Report Card,” the National Assessment of Educational Progress, provides information reinforcing this reality. This year’s results, drawn from a sample size of 8,700 13-year-old students tested across the country between October and December 2022, are especially alarming.