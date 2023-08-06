The more one ponders the decision by the City Council to locate a new indoor mass transit transfer center in an industrial section of southeast Lawton, the more one wonders how council members arrived at their decision.
Of course, we don’t know what influenced their decision because the idea was not discussed publicly from the council floor.
But here are a few things we have been pondering.
The first thing on our list is the timing of the routes. With the transfer center — which is where buses leave at a set time each day — being moved several blocks east of downtown, the routes will have to be retimed. And now stops will have to be added at popular downtown locations such as the Lawton Public Library, Central Plaza and the Comanche County Courthouse. All of those entities are within walking distance of the current transfer location on Southwest B Avenue.
We wonder how adding these stops will affect traffic flow through downtown. And did the council take into consideration the retiming of the routes and adding stops before voting on a new site?
Then on Thursday we learned, through a press release from the City of Lawton, that trolleys will be running through downtown. Where did that idea come from? At no point was that ever discussed from the council floor. Whose idea was that? How many trolleys will be purchased? How will that purchase be funded? How many will the trolleys seat? Will the trolleys run on gas or electricity? Why buy trolleys when Lawton has a bus fleet?
We also have pondered why the former police station site was not chosen. We have been told that the city is going to build a 2,000-square-foot indoor transfer center. Some city officials have said the former police station site is too small. Others have said the center can’t be built over the basement of the former police station. A portion of the basement was left when K&M Wrecking tore down the police station and leveled the site this summer. The contract specifically said that the basement was to be filled in rather than removed. Cost was cited as the reason for the decision.
The solution seems to us to be pretty simple: Don’t build the transfer center over the basement area. There is plenty of room on the lot to do so.
Our poll shows that respondents overwhelmingly reject the site the council ultimately chose with 185 disapproving of the site and 33 agreeing they approve of the choice. But city hall seems to have turned a deaf ear to its constituents. Taking actions such as these, without any public explanation only causes distrust among citizens. Residents deserve an explanation.