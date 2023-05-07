You shouldn’t have any trouble finding something to do this month. In fact, you might have trouble finding time to do everything that is scheduled.
The fun began Friday and Saturday nights with Sillfest at Fort Sill with two free concerts. Friday featured Shaggy and Saturday’s headliner was Andy Grammer.
The annual Arts for All festival kicks off Friday night for its annual three-day run in Ned Shepler Park in downtown Lawton. This festival will be bittersweet because it will be the first one in decades without longtime Arts for All executive director Bobbi Machette. Machette retired in October 2022 due to a health issue and died in March. This year’s festival will be dedicated to her and to the support she gave to the Lawton arts community. A special ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 4th Street Stage. The Oklahoma Arts Council will present a legislative citation to Bobbi’s husband, Claude, and their daughter, Annie Clinton.
Then the festival will formally open for the weekend with numerous artists’ booths and performances. And don’t forget about the food. Food trucks are an important part of the festival and there will be something to satisfy everyone’s palette. Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a schedule of events for Arts for All.
From celebrating the arts, we will jump to celebrating the military on May 20 with the annual Armed Forces Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Southwest C Avenue, but you will want to stake out a good spot from which to view the parade before then. The parade will travel up 11th Street before turning into Elmer Thomas Park. The parade will feature a cannon firing and a flyover from the Air Force.
The celebration won’t end when the parade does. As a matter of fact, the celebration will just be beginning. The celebration in Elmer Thomas Park will include a performance by David Chamberlain Band, activities for the kids, more food trucks, a performance by Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band and static displays of military vehicles. We will have more information next Sunday on the day’s events.
The annual festivities are an excellent way to show our military, active duty and veterans, how much we appreciate not only their service but also how much they do for our community. Many military members decide to retire in Lawton, but their service doesn’t end. Veterans serve on city boards and commissions and volunteer with numerous organizations. Without a doubt, they make our community stronger.
Then we end the month with Memorial Day and a tribute to those who gave their lives so we might enjoy today’s freedoms. Undoubtedly several ceremonies will be held to remember those who died in service to their country. We encourage you to attend at least one to be pay tribute to sacrificed so much for us.
And those are just some of the more high-profile events scheduled this month. We also have graduations, Walk for Life, Parkinson’s Walk, Tour de Meers and Relay for Life this month. And other events we don’t have space here to mention.