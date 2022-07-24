The McMahon Foundation continues to prove how committed it is to making Lawton a better community.
McMahon Board President Todd Bridges and Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum signed a partnership agreement last week under which McMahon will provide a two-year grant to OSU to provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education in Lawton.
McMahon will provide $125,000 per year for the program, which will develop STEM education for students in grades K-12 and beyond. The program, which will focus on science, technology, math and engineering, also will include drone technology. And the program won’t be just for Lawton students. Students who attend Great Plains Technology Center, which includes students from Cache, Geronimo, Elgin, Indiahoma and beyond, also will benefit. Cameron University also is a partner.
The future STEM lab will be a component of the FISTA Innovation Park in Central Mall. FISTA officials have said since the concept of the defense contractor park was first made public, that space for students to learn would be an integral part of the plan.
As FISTA Director James Taylor said, STEM is an important component of the defense park because it focuses on members of the future workforce.
STEM will provide today’s students with skills that tomorrow’s workforce will need. Those skills will translate into jobs for tomorrow’s graduates and those graduates will be able to find employment in Lawton, not Texas or Kansas or Colorado or elsewhere in the United States, but here at home. Keeping graduates local and stopping the brain drain is important for Southwest Oklahoma as a whole and Lawton in particular.
And none of this might have happened without McMahon Foundation’s financial commitment. Since its inception, McMahon has proven its desire to invest heavily in Lawton to make Lawton a better place to live.
The McMahon name can be found on buildings all across Lawton that its donations have funded (McMahon Center and McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University and McMahon Memorial Auditorium to name just a few). Plus it has funded numerous other entities, such as the Museum of the Great Plains. The board also provides journalism scholarships and makes donations to dozens of local organizations every year.
We are blessed indeed to have such a generous foundation.