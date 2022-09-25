The City of Lawton is in good hands and the future never looked brighter is what we took away from the mayor’s annual State of the City address last week.
Mayor Stan Booker outlined several economic deals the City has either closed or is about to close.
The first tentative deal was struck on Thursday, according to the mayor, on a deal to bring 70 manufacturing jobs to Lawton. The Lawton Economic Development Corporation has a second deal in the works to bring more than 2,300 manufacturing jobs to the city within five years.
The final details of both deals are still being worked out, according to Booker. Until all the “I”s are dotted and the “t”s crossed, officials are mum about what those companies may be and what will be manufactured here.
Not since Goodyear Tire and Rubber came to Lawton in the late 1970s has Lawton seen such growth in the manufacturing sector. Goodyear alone employees about 3,000 workers. If both of those manufacturing deals come to fruition, that will add another 2,370 jobs to Southwest Oklahoma.
And the growth won’t stop there. Companies that will support the mission of the two manufacturing entities are sure to be established here as well.
We look forward to formal announcements coming on both projects in the near future.
The economic news is limited to just Lawton. Fort Sill will be the new home of the Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) University. According to Booker, 88 new positions will be created at Fort Sill before the university holds its first class in October 2023. More than 1,200 students will train here annually. Although their stay will be short, they, too, will contribute to Lawton’s overall economy. They will need places to eat, shop and recreate. Booker said that $11 million will be spent on facilities for the new mission. We are sure some local contractors will be involved in that endeavor.
The economic announcements come on the heels of news that FISTA Innovation Park in Central Plaza may receive $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. A joint State House and Senate subcommittee made that announcement last Tuesday. The full Legislature will vote on the package later this week.
We hope national retailers take note of the economic boom in Lawton. Lawton’s economy doesn’t always follow what is happening nationally. Locally we often fare better than other communities when there is a national downturn, in large part to Fort Sill.
The three major announcements — two new manufacturing companies and a new training mission at Fort Sill — prove the point. National businesses and the military are not hesitant to invest in the Lawton Fort Sill community.