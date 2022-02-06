The Oklahoma State Legislature will have several issues to resolve this session when it convenes on Monday.
But having a shortage of cash will not be a problem. According to the latest treasurer’s report, gross revenue for the past 12 months totals $15.5 billion, up 18 percent from the previous period. It will be interesting to see what the Legislature does with the excess money.
One of the areas generating income for the state is in the field of medical marijuana. Medical marijuana taxes generated $65.9 million, up by $7.7 million, in the past 12 months, according to the state treasurer.
Several bills have been filed for this session regarding the medical marijuana industry, including SB 1219, which would modify the requirements for edible medical marijuana products. House Bill 3208 would put a temporary moratorium on issuing licenses until existing facilities come into compliance.
Several bills deal with the pandemic and vaccines in particular. Senate Bill 1124 would prohibit a vaccine mandate from being issued and SB 1128 would prohibit requiring vaccines as a condition of employment. It will be interesting to see what bills the Republican-majority Legislature passes on this topic.
A few education bills also are noteworthy. Senate Bill 1139 would create a task force to study pay for teachers. The bill would make provisions for rewarding the highest quality teachers. Another bill, SB 1144, would remove the limit on the number of days substitute teachers could teach. Perhaps removing the limit on the number of days substitute teachers can teach will help ease the substitute teacher shortage.
Add to that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments last week that he foresees a time when state teachers will be paid $100,000. Maybe Oklahoma can finally pay teachers wages comparable to what is paid south of the Red River and we can stem the flow of teachers heading south.
Then there are some bills dealing with tax exemptions. House Bill 3693 would give veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits. The current exemption remains in place through Dec. 31, 2022. The new 100 percent exemption would begin Jan. 1, 2023. Oklahoma is known for being veteran-friendly, and the retirement bill would surely entice more veterans to either stay here or retire here.
An idea which would help all Oklahomans is a referendum from Rep. Sean Roberts to remove the sales tax on groceries. With inflation and supply chain problems pushing prices higher for all kinds of goods, sales tax relief on groceries would be welcome indeed.
Another bill to help Oklahomans is SB 1232, which would raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour. The bill also provides for a 50-cent an hour raise per year for the next six years. We are sure this bill will generate a lot of discussion. The higher the wages, the higher the prices charged for goods and services.