Lawton may be about to receive some welcome economic news.
It was learned last week that two grants have been filed with the American Rescue Plan Act that would provide funds for infrastructure upgrades in Lawton’s west industrial park. Knightsbridge Partner, which specializes in finding funding opportunities for economic development entities, reported on the funding opportunity to the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority last week.
Knightsbridge has submitted two grant applications for Lawton’s west industrial park located along Goodyear Boulevard. One grant is for $15 million on behalf of the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority to fund expansion of a natural gas main. The other grant is for $15 million on behalf of Lawton Economic Development Corporation for upgrades to water and sewer mains.
In 2020, the Oklahoma City-based engineering firm Garver completed an analysis of a master plan for the industrial park on Lawton’s west side. The plan identified $117 million worth of infrastructure upgrades that need to be done in west Lawton. On the list was the construction of about 15 miles of line for natural gas at an estimated cost of $15. City economic development experts have said the existing line that supplies natural gas to the industrial park is nearing capacity.
These grants are critically important to the economic future of Lawton. Lack of infrastructure in the west industrial park, especially of the natural gas main, has stymied growth there for years. The park can only grow so far without the installation of the gas main.
In October 2021, the State of Oklahoma was designated to receive almost $2 billion in ARPA funds. The state received half in November and will receive the other half in August. The state already has received about 1,000 requests from entities wanting their share of the pie. Committees from the Oklahoma House and Senate will analyze those requests and make their recommendations as to who gets funding.
We sincerely hope members of those committees realize that areas outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas deserve some of those federal funds. These federal funds are Lawton’s best opportunity to make significant upgrades in the industrial park, thereby attracting more industries.