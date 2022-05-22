Our conversation with Berry Aviation’s Stan Green last week is a great example of what the concept of FISTA could do if potential is fully realized.
Berry is already technically a tenant of the FISTA (Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator) with one employee already on site and operates in the private sector as a defense contractor, in the on-demand air cargo space with seven locations on three continents. However, Green spoke primarily about their work with drones while visiting Lawton last week.
The project appears it could have far-reaching benefits. Drone applications, obviously, go far beyond national defense capabilities, but it could be the spillover effect that’s most intriguing, from additional STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curricula to the ancillary workers that would be employed by support businesses, including hotels and restaurants. Green mentioned, for example, particular pieces of equipment that have to be crated to be shipped and someone needs to build those crates. The jobs could go far beyond the high-tech engineering positions that first come to mind related to defense industries.
Green had good things to say about the networking FISTA brings to the relationship and, an Oklahoma native, said using projects and jobs to keep Oklahoma kids in-state was especially worth pursuing. State and Federal support, he said, has also been unflagging.
This newspaper has been cautiously optimistic about the FISTA project. We have questioned the amount of money the city spent to acquire Central Mall (now Central Plaza) and have wondered if the adage of “if you build it, they will come” will hold true for defense contractors.
Like other Lawtonians, we want to see the mall filled with defense contractors and retailers. But it is our job to question these types of ventures to ensure your taxpayer dollars are being used wisely.
We are more cautiously optimistic that the FISTA venture will be viable after hearing Green’s enthusiasm for the work FISTA proposes to do. But being the skeptics we are, we will wait to see how many more defense companies sign on the dotted line and commit to moving in.
After hearing Green talk about moving some employees here from another location in the state, we believe it’s possible Lawton could be on the verge of something big, if indeed, we do build it and they come.
The city didn’t push all its chips to the center of the table when it purchased the former Central Mall to kick-start FISTA, but there’s a big chunk of them out there. Like everyone else, we’ve anxiously awaited something definitive. And while there’s no deal signed as yet, Berry Aviation’s excitement added another voice to the hymn proponents have been singing.