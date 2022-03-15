People in most parts of the United States set their clocks ahead one hour on Sunday so that darkness falls later in the day, a seasonal shift that is enforced by the federal government.
A congressional panel recently debated whether to end the nation’s “spring forward” and “fall back” daylight saving policy, citing the health effects of shifting the clock twice per year. Most agreed it was about time.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans want to stop shifting their clocks twice a year, according to polls.
More than 40 states are considering changes to end the shifting, and federal lawmakers are weighing legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Patty Murray, D-Washington, have proposed the idea at the national level, introducing legislation known as the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which has languished in limbo on Capitol Hill for several years. Rubio reintroduced the legislation in March 2021, most recently touting a bipartisan list of Senate cosponsors in a Thursday news release ahead of Sunday’s time change. In a video message paired with the release, Rubio said Americans will soon “suffer yet another ridiculous time change,” calling the practice “antiquated” and “dumb.”
Rubio provided a list of “potential effects of making daylight saving time permanent for the nation,” claiming it could lessen childhood obesity and seasonal depression, cut down on car crashes, boost economic activity and even reduce the number of robberies by 27%.
He’s not wrong, but it’s not as simple as ‘‘springing forward’’ or ‘‘falling back.’’ While states can move to permanent standard time without federal approval, congressional action is required to stay on daylight saving time. The Sunshine Protection Act would have amended the Uniform Time Act of 1966 and allow states to adopt permanent daylight saving time.
Waking up and falling asleep can be hard enough as it is — the added challenge of darker mornings, brighter evenings and jet-lag-like symptoms make the undertaking that much more difficult. By moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening, you’re disrupting your circadian rhythm, the 24-hour cycle that’s governed by your body’s internal clock, for the full eight months everyone is on daylight saving time.
The jump to daylight saving time creates a gap between your body clock, which responds to the sun, and your social clock, which is set by humans. “This mismatch in our biological clock and our environment leads to a number of non-optimal situations in our health,” said Joseph Takahashi, a professor of neuroscience at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. And sleep is only one area the shift to daylight saving time can disrupt: After the spring shift, car accidents, heart attacks and ischemic strokes spike, too.
But while researchers favor standard time, retailers, chambers of commerce and recreational businesses want those sunny evenings that allow more time to shop and play.
Medical evidence suggests switching between daylight saving time and standard time is bad for your health, there’s no disputing that.
We can also circle Nov. 6 on our calendar, which is when standard time returns.
— Excerpted from the Lufkin Daily News