All those Monday morning quarterbacks out there have an opportunity to get into the game.
The filing period opens Monday for City Council seats in Wards 3, 4 and 5. Ward 4 will be wide open since current councilman Jay Burk has termed out and cannot run again. The current office holders of Wards 3 and 5, Linda Chapman and Allan Hampton, respectively, have indicated they will file for re-election. Both are completing their first term in office.
While we do not oppose Chapman and Allan, we think competition is good, not only in our capitalistic society but also in politics. We want representatives with the best and brightest ideas, whether that is on the city council, school board, or at the State Capitol.
Additionally, the filing period gives all those naysayers, those who like to stand on the sidelines and criticize every decision public board makes, the opportunity to have a say in city government.
The filing period will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Election Board at the Comanche County Courthouse, Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue. There is no fee to file.
The election to fill the City Council seats will be held Aug. 23. Candidates who do not receive a simple majority of the vote will proceed to a runoff in the General Election on Nov. 8. New council terms begin the second Monday in January.
If you choose not to run for office, the least you can do is go to the polls and cast a ballot for the candidate of your choice. The old adage of “if you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” still holds true. Not voting is just another form of Monday-morning quarterbacking. If you don’t like candidates who are in office now, whether at the local, state or federal level, then exercise your right to make your voice heard at the ballot box.
Voters have already missed the deadline to register to vote in June’s primary election, but there is still time to register for the Aug. 23 election. Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
So get your game face on and be a participant and not just a fan.