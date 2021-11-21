‘Tis the season to give thanks. And several organizations in Lawton did just that last week.
Lawton’s army of volunteers have stepped into action to make sure those less fortunate in our community have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
After reading a story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Lawton Constitution about the Salvation Army food pantry being almost bare, Sodexo employees at Cameron University decided to take action. The group donated $500 worth of food to the pantry on Friday.
The youth group at a local church, Bethlehem Baptist, helped fill about 400 boxes with makings for Thanksgiving dinners. The food, including 400 turkeys, were donated by members of the community. Members of the youth ministry volunteered their time to pack the boxes.
Finally, several community organizations joined forces to collect 1,000 cans of corn, 1,000 cans of green beans, 1, 000 cans of cranberry sauce, 1,000 boxes of macaroni and cheese and 1,000 boxes of cornbread mix and other items. All of the items were dropped off at the Great Plains Technology Center where staff and students worked together to bag them up. The items were then loaded into a truck and taken to Faith Based Church of God where the food was distributed.
Those are just the few efforts that we know of. We’re sure more organizations, or individuals, did their part to make sure no one did without this Thanksgiving.
Similar efforts are already underway to make sure others are taken care of this Christmas season.
On Saturday, the Salvation Army put up its Angel Tree at Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan. The tree will be full of names of children that local “angels” can adopt and provide Christmas presents for this year.
Many other organizations also will be doing holiday projects, either providing food or toys to make Christmas a little brighter for someone else.
Soon the sound of bells ringing will fill the air as the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign gets underway.