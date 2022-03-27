Spring is in the air, the annuals are beginning to peak out from beneath the still cold winter ground and orange safety signs and barricades are popping up along the roadside.
Yeah, yeah, we know those orange cones and caution flags aren’t really a part of spring, but we’re happy to see them nonetheless.
Few will argue that one of Lawton’s biggest needs is infrastructure. Water mains, sewer lines and streets and roads. It’s a popular pastime online to criticize the lack of progress, and we’ve certainly made an issue of it in this space as well. But we also want to give credit where credit is due.
Recently passed Capital Improvement Project funding provided a lot of money for city improvements and at least $50 million are targeted for infrastructure. Drive down Cache Road a week or two ago and you see city crews crack sealing the pavement. Go west down Gore, past Comanche County Memorial Hospital and you jockey for position with other drivers as the two lanes narrow to one allowing the city to replace a major sewer line that crosses the arterial. Farther west, stacks of pipe lay ready as utilities are repositioned in advance of widening that last mile of West Gore before Northwest 82nd Street.
We’ve said it before and will say it again. It’s good to see. Voters supported the 2020 CIP in large part, we believe, because of the infrastructure dollars that were included. Parks and youth sports complexes are nice and all, but far more people drive the streets, flush the toilet or turn on the water tap each day.
The sports complex, notably, is having some growing pains of its own as the city looks for a new designer to bring the project to completion. While it will be a nice addition to the community and it may be delayed a while, it’s going to be far more troublesome if the water doesn’t come on when you twist the handle.