Lawton suffers from an image problem. This was brought home to us recently with conversations with visitors.

The first visitor, who was here on vacation, wanted to know why Lawton has so many medical marijuana dispensaries. The second was a student from Moore who was here on a mission trip with other students from around the state. The student said he was aware of Lawton’s reputation, that it has problems with homelessness and other issues, but wanted to come anyway.

