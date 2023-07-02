Lawton suffers from an image problem. This was brought home to us recently with conversations with visitors.
The first visitor, who was here on vacation, wanted to know why Lawton has so many medical marijuana dispensaries. The second was a student from Moore who was here on a mission trip with other students from around the state. The student said he was aware of Lawton’s reputation, that it has problems with homelessness and other issues, but wanted to come anyway.
In each conversation, the visitor volunteered the information. So those issues must have made quite an impression on them.
Homelessness and a plethora of medical marijuana dispensaries, combined with our pet peeve, Lawton’s disintegrating infrastructure, namely our streets and roads. Is this what Lawton wants to be known for? Certainly this is anecdotal, and only from a couple of sources, but we think most would agree there’s an issue there.
Lawton has long had a reputation as a rough-and-tumble town, especially during the turbulent 1960s. Some of those issues have been resolved, when bars were on every corner and shootings were an almost nightly occurrence.
Unfortunately, it seems as if those issues have been resolved only to be replaced by new issues – namely medical marijuana dispensaries and homelessness – according to recent visitors.
So the question is, what do we do about Lawton’s image? Just as the problem in the 1960s was cleaned up, we need to clean up our present image. Cleaning up our image goes deeper than just beautification projects, although those are important also.
It isn’t just City Hall’s responsibility to clean up our town. Nor is it just the police department’s responsibility. It is everyone’s responsibility. How visitors perceive us is important. It is important when we try to recruit new industries. It is important when we try to recruit new medical professionals. It is important when we try to recruit new retailers. It is important for tourism.
So what is the solution? We have the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. Maybe we need a Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Lawton where residents can brainstorm ways to improve our image.
Because we don’t want to be known for having a homeless problem or of having medical marijuana dispensaries on every corner. There is so much more to Lawton than that. But people may never see the good things about our city if they can’t get past the homelessness and the medical marijuana dispensaries.