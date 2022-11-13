Dozens of volunteers have the sore backs and muscle strains to show for it, but their efforts to jack up Lawton’s “Holiday in the Park” will no doubt bring a sleighful of smiles to area residents that will make it all worth it.
Start with doubling the size of the central Christmas tree, one that will feature programmable lights and music, at an estimated cost of $60,000. Add in a synthetic skating rink double the size of last year’s, a petting zoo, a Ferris wheel and that’s a huge step up from an experience that was already pretty special. Live music, stories with Santa, food trucks and movies in the park means only our Scroogiest neighbors won’t find something to enjoy
With most of the heavy lifting done by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers, it’s now the marquee holiday event for the area.
If you want to be part of the action, consider starting by registering for the “Frost Your Fanny” 5k run or one mile fun walk which will kick off the season at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Registered participants can get a glow in the dark T-shirt that will interact with a black light tunnel and other lighting around the part. Those interested can register by visiting https://lawtonfortsillchamber.com/visitlawton/frost-your-fanny-5k-fun-run/
And just in case you’re wondering, this is all with no local taxpayer monies. Donations and hotel/motel funds are bearing the load.
It’s just another example of people working hard to improve the quality of life for Southwest Oklahomans.