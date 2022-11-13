Dozens of volunteers have the sore backs and muscle strains to show for it, but their efforts to jack up Lawton’s “Holiday in the Park” will no doubt bring a sleighful of smiles to area residents that will make it all worth it.

Start with doubling the size of the central Christmas tree, one that will feature programmable lights and music, at an estimated cost of $60,000. Add in a synthetic skating rink double the size of last year’s, a petting zoo, a Ferris wheel and that’s a huge step up from an experience that was already pretty special. Live music, stories with Santa, food trucks and movies in the park means only our Scroogiest neighbors won’t find something to enjoy