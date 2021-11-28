With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, we can now turn in earnest to the main event — Christmas.
Specifically, Christmas shopping. This year, more than ever, it is imperative that Southwest Oklahomans shop local. Many retailers, who are our friends and neighbors, are still trying to recover from the havoc wreaked upon them by the pandemic. They need your continued support.
Many may not be at full strength staffing wise and are looking to hire qualified help, so lines may be longer than usual. Others may have problems with the supply chain and may be not have exactly what you want. If either is the case, please be patient with your local small business owner. They are facing the same challenges many of us have faced this past year and half.
Purchasing from your local small business owner helps the local economy in many ways.
Here are a few statistics about shopping local from Nerdwallet:
•Small businesses generate $68 of local economic return for every $100 spent with them.
•Over $9.3 billion would be directly returned to our economy if every US family spent just $10 a month at a local business.
•Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for 99.7% of all US employers.
•108 million shoppers spent $12.9 billion on Small Business Saturday.
•Small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses to community causes.
•Small businesses employ 58.9 million people.
•Local business generates 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big box retail.
•61% shop at local businesses because of their unique product selection.
What the statistics don’t reflect are the intangible ways shopping local helps our community.
Shopping local keeps tax dollars in Lawton. Those tax dollars then pay for improvements in the community, such as street, waterline and sewer line repairs, among other improvements.
Shopping local helps our local citizens. Do you want to live in a thriving community with lots of shopping options? We all do. Shopping local helps local merchants stay in business and attracts other small businesses to open their doors here.
Shopping local means finding unique gifts. Several stores in Lawton offer gifts unique to our area and to Southwest Oklahoma.
Shopping local keeps our friends and neighbors employed. Most local business owners do more in our community than just operate a business. They give back much more to our community. They serve on our boards and commissions, they keep our city and school governments operating, they coach our kids’ baseball, football and soccer teams and they serve on civic organizations. They volunteer in our community in ways too many to count.
Shopping local gives back to the community. Statistics have shown that small business owners invest more in their communities, some through charitable giving, than do big box stores. Many local business owners support United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and other organizations which in turn help those less fortunate.
So open your wallets this Christmas season and show a little love to your local small business owner by buying locally.