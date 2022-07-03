That’s worth celebrating. And recognition of what binds us together as Americans may never have been more essential. Even amongst all our trials, it’s worth noting just last week a few dozen people wound up unintentionally sacrificing their lives trying to achieve what each one of us has.
It shouldn’t be so necessary, but it’s never been more important, remembering the things that make our nation special.
The freedom to express divergent views without fear of winding up in a gulag. This newspaper is but one of hundreds of examples across the nation, from a rally on a public street to the hundreds of organizations that believe in an informed public, open debate of issues, and the fact that openness and truth outshine secrecy and lies in every instance.
Just last week, we demonstrated our freedom when thousands upon thousands went to the polls to select which candidates should advance to the next round to represent us. Sure, there’s fits and starts, but there are millions around the world for whom elections are a foregone conclusion. But we still possess the opportunity to study the candidates, show up to a predetermined location staffed by volunteers dedicated to sustaining the right to vote, to quietly and almost reverently make our selections.
Being part of a nation that, for all our troubles, still finds ways to help those in need, whether it’s a tornado in the heartland, a hurricane in the Gulf, or the invasion of a nation like Ukraine by an authoritarian state.
The ability, through the strength of our citizens, to navigate a global pandemic … and inflation … and economic turbulence, just because we need to. The resilience of Americans has been demonstrated in hundreds of ways over the past few years as, one by one, we faced down yet another challenge few had foreseen years, months or even weeks ago.
The commitment of our servicemen and women, who represent the best America has to offer. Visit with anyone of them, from a newly trained recruit to a general officer and you can’t fail to be impressed by their intelligence, passion and dedication to service.
So, enjoy your holiday weekend. Raise a glass to Lady Liberty and all she stands for. And if you’re so inclined, bow your head and remember, warts and all, why citizens of the United States of America are so blessed.