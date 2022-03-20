Last week, after pursuing the idea for several years, a City Council study committee announced a tentative site for the city bus system’s new transfer center.
Two locations were discussed at the meeting: the northeast corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue and the west side of Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center. The search for a new site began after city officials nixed the idea of putting the transfer center at Southwest 4th and A Avenue, the location of the former police station, which is slated for demolition. Officials said that location was no longer suitable due to its proximity to the new Lawton Farmers Market, citing noise and fumes from the buses as being inappropriate.
So the search began again for a new location.
Study committee members showed conceptual designs for what the center would look like at Southwest 2nd and C Avenue, but Ward 4 City Councilman Jay Burk criticized that idea, saying Southwest 2nd Street should be restricted to commercial development.
So the site across from the Public Safety Center was the next choice. Committee members note plenty of land at the site for the transfer center, which will house a building offering ticket sales, an administrative area and maintenance yard/bus barn.
While it is true there is plenty of vacant land across from the Public Safety Center, it also has some downsides.
For starters, it is not close to downtown Lawton. While we realize this is a transfer center, meaning riders change buses there, for some people the transfer center is their downtown Lawton stop. Bus riders at the current transfer center at Southwest 5th and B Avenue walk to downtown businesses including Central Plaza and Lawton Public Library.
The proposed site across from the Public Safety Center is about four-tenths of a mile to the closest entrance to Central Plaza, which is the northeastern door at JCPenney. It is about the same distance from the proposed site to Lawton Public Library.
That could be a long walk for someone shopping at Central Plaza and picking up some books at the library. Unless stops are added at downtown locations, bus riders will have to haul their purchases almost half a mile back to the transfer center.
The distance from downtown is not the only concern.
The other concern is the lack of sidewalks and street lights in the area. We are sure the transfer center itself will be well lit. But not so much for those walking to a downtown destination. The most direct route to reach downtown is along Southwest B Avenue, which has a dearth of sidewalks and street lights.
Riders getting off at the transfer center will have to walk along the yards or in the street along Southwest B Avenue to reach their downtown Lawton destinations. Maybe the City of Lawton plans to pour sidewalks and install street lights along the path. We’ll see.
The plan seems to be to put the transfer center in an out-of-the way place so no one will see it. And we fail to see how this location is beneficial to the bus riders.
We hope the study committee will reconsider and choose another site closer to amenities in downtown Lawton.