Tuesday’s potential council vote on increasing the city’s commitment to funding FISTA seems like a high-stakes game of Texas Hold ‘Em with taxpayer money. And we’re not even getting to see the flop.
Let’s put this out there to start: We believe in the concept of FISTA. An incubator to attract defense contractors, capitalizing on the fact that Fort Sill hosts components of two of the U.S. Army’s eight cross-functional futures commands. Those commands are designed to enhance the Army’s ability to protect the nation from new and erring global threats. Fort Sill is the region’s economic cornerstone and needs to be supported.
However, after an opening bid of $13-plus million in the purchase of Central Mall, raising their bet with $2.268 million to remodel the former Sears and Dillard’s retail spaces, the city is now being asked to up the ante with an additional $2 million.
Could the next bet be an “all-in” raise of $6 million more than preliminary estimates show will be needed to finish the project?
The problem is they’re using taxpayer money in this high-stakes game and taxpayers are given little except “trust me.” With little information to go on, we can only assume that the $2 million, if approved by the council, will come from the economic portion of the Capital Improvements Program. That leaves $2 million less the city will have available to attract other economic interests.
Members of the FISTA Trust Authority also have mentioned the possibility of buying the former Hotel Lawtonian as temporary housing for defense contractors. Will taxpayers have to ante up for that purchase also?
But many are the questions and few are the answers.
Citizens were told the mall purchase would be cash flow positive in three years and we’re now one-third of the way down that path. Where do we stand in relation to those projections? Is the mall ahead of or behind in terms of its income projections? Where do we stand on the anticipated retail bump proponents were expecting? We’re hearing mall tenancy is expected to decline in the coming six months. Chick-fil-A has pulled out and Great American Cookie Company may be leaving the mall. We’re told contractors are standing in line to sign deals but so far only four have made announcements. The jobs created thus far are few.
We’re not of the opinion the city should fold. The pot on this hand has championship potential and perhaps they have a hole card we’re not aware of. Heck, we haven’t even seen the hand. We only have a description of the size of the pot that could be won.
But before they shove all OUR chips into the middle of the table, let’s see some of those cards.