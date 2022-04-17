It was a great day in Southwest Oklahoma on Friday. Everyone said so — Lawton Mayor Stan Booker; Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Trust Authority; Mike Brown, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe; and Fourth Dist. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.
They were among the speakers who spoke to about 200 attendees at the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Acceleration) Innovation Park Construction Kick-Off in Central Plaza on Friday afternoon. The event was held to mark the beginning of construction in the former Sears store for a park for military defense contractors who will work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there.
To date, about four defense contractors have a handful of employees on site in the old IBC Bank building in Central Plaza. Holding to the theory that if you build it, they will come, officials say more defense contractors will call Lawton home as soon as space is ready for them.
That space will be ready by the end of the year once renovation of the former Sears store is complete. The 100,000 square feet of space has been cleared back to the studs and construction will begin in earnest.
Along with progress comes some inconveniences. More fencing will be put in place around the west side of the mall. Drivers will no longer be able to drive all the way around the Sears side of the mall. Some of the fencing will be temporary while construction is underway, but some will be permanent to provide security for defense contractors. Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find a map detailing the changes around the mall.
Such is the price for progress.
Lawtonians have been waiting since early January 2021 when the City of Lawton bought Central Mall for $14.6 million from Kohen Retail Investment Group for the promised renovation to begin. Bids that came in higher than expected due to increased construction costs delayed the project somewhat. But things seem to be back on track now, thanks in part to $1 million in federal funding that Oklahoma’s congressional delegation secured for the project.
Also included in the former Sears store will be classroom space for local students to participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs. The expectation is that students will receive STEM training here, then when they graduate will stay in Lawton.
FISTA officials have said that once the former Sears building is ready for occupancy, renovation will begin on the former Dillard’s store in anticipation of more defense contractors moving here.
Lawtonians will have to wait almost another year to see if the city’s investment in Central Plaza and FISTA pays off, but Friday’s ceremony was a step in the right direction.