A Comanche County volunteer firefighter paid the ultimate price on Sunday while trying to protect the property of others.
April Partridge, 55, a volunteer with Edgewater Park, died when she became separated from her vehicle, according to information released by Comanche County Emergency Management officials.
About 12:30 p.m. Sunday the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire at Northeast King Road west of Lake Ellsworth. The cause of Partridge’s death is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Partridge is the first Comanche County female volunteer firefighter to die in the line of duty.
Her death calls to mind the death of another Southwest Oklahoma firefighter, Destry Horton, who died March 24, 2006, while fighting a blaze near Duncan. Horton, 32, was a Rush Springs native who was a full-time Chickasha firefighter and volunteer with the Acme Volunteer Fire Department. He was scheduled to be off on March 1, 2006, when a grass fire broke out in an already-scorched Stephens County. Horton was one of the volunteers from Acme’s department who responded to the blaze near Empire.
Horton and fellow volunteer firefighter Joe Crabb drove into a smoke-filled area, where their truck became stuck. Horton and Crabb were overcome by the flames. Horton was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where he died from his injuries more than three weeks later.
Horton’s death prompted the Oklahoma Legislature, in 2007, to appropriate more money for the training of rural and volunteer firefighters. Part of that training takes place at Lawton’s Great Plains Technology Center. And once a year the Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service Training School is held on Fort Sill where paid and volunteer firefighters learn life-saving techniques.
A section of U.S. 81 through Rush Springs has been renamed in honor of Horton.
Right now many questions surround the circumstances of the death of Partridge. Officials have not released any information about her, such as how long she was a volunteer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Area firefighters have been stretched to the limit for the last several weeks as gusty winds have touched off tinder-dry grass. We hope Monday’s rainfall is just the start of a rainy spring in Southwest Oklahoma so area firefighters can recover physically and their departments can recover financially.
Just as the memory of Destry Horton lives on through firefighter training, we hope officials find a suitable way to preserve the memory of April Partridge and the sacrifice she made on Sunday.